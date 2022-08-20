Truepoint Inc. Buys 208,174 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 928,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,976. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

