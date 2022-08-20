Truepoint Inc. Buys 2,942 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $424.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.