Truepoint Inc. Buys 2,942 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $424.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,063,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
