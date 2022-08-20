Truepoint Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.31. 16,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,547. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01.

