Truepoint Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

QQQ stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.86. 51,770,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,135,864. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.91 and its 200 day moving average is $320.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

