Truepoint Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

