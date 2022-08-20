Truepoint Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,832,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $388.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,485. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

