Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. 3,204,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,763. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.