Truepoint Inc. Sells 99 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 741,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,166,000 after buying an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,791. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

