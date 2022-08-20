Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,548. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

