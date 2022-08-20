Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,934 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 598,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

