TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.74. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

