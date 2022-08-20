TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFY stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

