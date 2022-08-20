Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,246.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $6.70 million and $43,246.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00779239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
