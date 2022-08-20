Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.17

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 7604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

