Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.17

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UISGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 7604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Unisys Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,910,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

