Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.17

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 7604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
UIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
