urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.39. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

urban-gro Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,634 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in urban-gro by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in urban-gro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in urban-gro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 182,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.