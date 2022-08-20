urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Maxim Group

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.
urban-gro Trading Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.39. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
