USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. USDK has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

