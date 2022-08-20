Veil Trading Down 1.2% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $270,058.38 and $158.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,238.48 or 0.99916841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00215943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00235124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00053132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005407 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

