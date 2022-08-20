Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $54.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $54.52 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00066369 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

