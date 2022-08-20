Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

