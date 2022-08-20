Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.