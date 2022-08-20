VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $861,873.59 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $861,873.59 and approximately $111.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

