Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 288.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Vicor were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vicor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

