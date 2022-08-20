VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Shares Down 0.1%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.83. 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

