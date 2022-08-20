VIMworld Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $307,971.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $307,971.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

