Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 179,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 33.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 440,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

