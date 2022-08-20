Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 179,415 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
