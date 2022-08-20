VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Insider Reid G. Adler Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 334,629 shares in the company, valued at $56,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.53. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 201,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.