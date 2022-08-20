VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $7.75. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 100,703 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
