voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VJET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

