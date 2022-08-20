voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $5.85 on Friday. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VJET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

