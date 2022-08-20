Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

