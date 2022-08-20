Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,999.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

