Walter David Scott Buys 49,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) Director Walter David Scott acquired 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,414.79.

Shares of Tembo Gold stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

