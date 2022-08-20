Walter David Scott Buys 49,000 Shares of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) Director Walter David Scott acquired 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,414.79.
Tembo Gold Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Tembo Gold stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.
Tembo Gold Company Profile
