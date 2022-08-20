WaultSwap Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $17,439.38 and approximately $12,130.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00105918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00251783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.