WaykiChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $489,198.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $489,198.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

