Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $300.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.92.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

