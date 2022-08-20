Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $13.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,054. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 679,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

