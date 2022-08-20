Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Mount Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Mount Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 16.4% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 874,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 433,749 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 64,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 62,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

