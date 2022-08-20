Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

WAB opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

