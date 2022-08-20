Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,022,420 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,768,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.