Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

