Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,708 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

