Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 2,726 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

