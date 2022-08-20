Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $183.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.93.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

