Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,414 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.60 and its 200 day moving average is $434.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

