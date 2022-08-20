Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,092 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

