Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39,353.97

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a market cap of $39,353.97 and $24,771.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
