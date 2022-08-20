Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 39.7% Over Last Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $26.77 million and approximately $597,442.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

