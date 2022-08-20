Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Acquires Shares of 207,731 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,467,000. TransUnion accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.11% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 2.4 %

TRU stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.