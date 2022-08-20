Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 123,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $27,386,000. Visa comprises about 6.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $16,496,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $212.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.