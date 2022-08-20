Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 786,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,000. Dun & Bradstreet makes up 3.4% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

